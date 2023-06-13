DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Students and staff at Dennis Lab School in Decatur will not be returning to their classrooms for the 2023-2024 school year.

Decatur Public Schools announced that both buildings at Dennis Lab School were recently found to be structurally compromised. They will remain closed until further notice.

“Safety is our first priority,” said district Superintendent Dr. Rochelle Clark. “Although we do not have a timeline as to when these structural findings will be addressed or the cost associated with the findings, we do know Dennis Lab School students will not attend school this fall at the two sites.”

The school has been closed since May 31, when “structural concerns” forced staff out of their workplaces. Engineers were called to assess the buildings, which were deemed unsafe.

The district added that it is looking at options for the Dennis community and hopes to have a solid recommendation for the DPS Board of Education to approve at its Jue 27 meeting, if not sooner. The district will share updated information as it becomes available and is also looking to schedule a community forum to share those recommendations with Dennis families.

More information, including structural evaluations of each building, recommendations by engineers and a timeline of events, can be found on the Decatur Public Schools website.