DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools now has a plan for where 500 students will attend classes this year after their school was closed.

The two buildings that make up Dennis Lab School were closed earlier this month when staff became concerned over their structural integrity. Engineers later determined that both 100-year-old buildings are indeed compromised and unsafe for occupancy. One building even needs to be partially demolished.

District administrators were left to find an alternate place for Dennis students to learn this upcoming school year. On Wednesday, the Board of Education voted on and approved a short-term fix: mobile classrooms.

The district will install six units on the campus of Garfield School to house students from kindergarten through 6th grade. The units will have their own restrooms and are planned to cost no more than $175,000.

The district superintendent said there is currently no timeline for when students can return to Dennis, but the repair or replacement of the buildings will probably take all of next school year.

But parents are concerned about the prospect of separating seventh and eighth graders from the younger students. They said the schools are like family and separating students could be tough for them.

“It was good to see the older kids working with the little ones, and they build a relationship with them,” said parent Charnae Anderson. “So, now with them split like that, they don’t have those relationships with anymore.”

Board members said they will decide next week whether to lease more than six mobile classrooms in order to keep all Dennis students together.

In the meantime, the school district will bring in specialists to determine whether repairing Dennis’ buildings is practical.