DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The start of instruction for students at Dennis Lab School in Decatur is being delayed, school officials announced.

In a message to families, Superintendent Dr. Rochelle Clark said instruction for Dennis students is being delayed from Aug. 14 to past Labor Day, with a tentative starting date of Sept. 5. The reason, Clark said, was because the district is still setting up the modular classroom units that will house Dennis students this school year.

Because of the delayed start of instruction, the end of the school year for Dennis students is also going to be pushed back to mid-June.

“We know this entire process has been frustrating and has created a lot of stress for our families and our staff. We have had multiple conversations with ISBE and the Regional Office of Education regarding possible solutions, including e-learning, emergency days, and alternate locations,” Clark said. “However, given the statutory constraints, and the logistics and availability of alternative locations, we have determined that pushing back the start of school for Dennis students is the most practical solution.”

The district also said that its Extended Day program will also be unavailable until in-person instruction starts. The district will, however, provide grab-n-go meals for Dennis students starting Aug. 14 and continuing through the start of instruction.