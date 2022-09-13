DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education announced on Tuesday that it has appointed and sworn in a new member to fill a vacant seat.

The seat became vacant when Board President Dan Oakes retired on Aug. 23 and when Vice President Andrew Taylor assumed the board presidency. On Tuesday, Bill Clevenger was appointed to fill the seat.

Clevenger previously served as the Executive Director of the Decatur Park District for 34 years before he retired from that position in 2021. He holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in parks and recreation administration plus an education specialist degree in community education/public administration.

Before stepping down as Executive Director, Clevenger was named The Professional of the Year in 2021 by the Illinois Park and Recreation Association for his service.

“Bill has been a leader in our community for decades,” Taylor said.. “He has deep roots in Decatur and a vested interest in ensuring our schools succeed and our students get the best education possible. We are excited to welcome Bill to the DPS Board of Education.”

Clevenger will serve the remainder of the unexpired term until the next Board election in April.