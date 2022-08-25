DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois schools are experiencing more than just teacher shortages. One district needs nurses.

Right now, nurses in the Decatur school district are split between buildings instead of working at one.

A district official and former nurse said it can be hard for public schools to compete with hospitals when it comes to pay, but she said working in a school is about more than just the nursing.

“We teach them, also,” said School Health Coodinator Lorie Frame. “That’s another part of what the nurses do here; they teach the students about their health concerns and we support the parents and we give them resources.”

Frame said that another added perk is the connections made with the students. She added if you’re a nurse and love to work with kids, Decatur Public Schools will love to have you.