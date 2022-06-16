DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — High school students in Decatur may soon be able to lose their uniforms and move to a more lenient dress code.

Students at Eisenhower and MacArthur High Schools went uniform-free during May as a test run. At the end of the month, a survey was sent home and an overwhelming amount of parents and students voted in favor of eliminating the uniforms.

The recommended replacement dress code is loose in terms of colors and types of clothing, but it does prohibit hats or any clothing that could be considered hate speech.

Based on research and feedback, the Discipline Action Committee recommended the dress code to be gender-neutral. The school board will vote on the code in two weeks.