DACC planning ‘limited campus reopening’ for summer classes

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with Danville Area Community College (DACC) have announced their limited campus reopening plans for this summer.

A Friday press release from DACC stated as Illinois enters Phase 3 of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Reopen Illinois plan, DACC will be committed to providing students, staff, and visitors with a safe and healthy learning environment.

“Beginning Monday, June 8, DACC will open the Campus on a limited basis for essential business operations and a handful of on-campus classes,” the release stated. “The College will provide on-campus student services to address the needs of students who feel as if they aren’t able to conduct their business over the telephone.”

The college’s hours of office operations will be limited to 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on weekdays. Services available then include include admissions/registration, records, financial aid, academic advising, adult education, the cashier, the bookstore, and the testing center.

Visits to the DACC Higher Learning Center in Hoopeston will be offered by appointment only; visitors were asked to call for reservations.

“Human Resources Vice President Jill Cranmore chaired the CART committee (COVID Action Response Team), a College-wide committee of Faculty and Staff, to develop these procedures in concert with the Classified Staff Association, the Faculty Association, and administrators,” said DACC President Stephen Nacco. “Even with the State relaxing its guidelines as of May 29, DACC is committed to doing everything conceivable to keep employees and our students safe.”

Students and employees were notified via email where they can enter various campus buildings; security will conduct temperature screenings and check for masks.

DACC’s campus has been closed to the public since the first shelter-at-home order was issued March 21. Courses for the spring semester were transitioned to online delivery.

The release added Phase 3 arrived just in time for DACC’s summer semester, and in-person delivery will be critical to many hands-on careers and technical programs and labs. However, social distancing and smaller class sections were implemented for safety concerns.

DACC officials also encouraged the public to continue conducting business over the phone as much as possible.

