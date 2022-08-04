DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College has appointed a new Chief Diversity Officer.

Stephane Potts is stepping into the role after spending 12 years with the college, previously serving as Director of the college’s Advisement and Counseling department.

The role is intended to bring in more students from underrepresented groups. She already has plans for her new position.

“Starting out, we’re planning to send out a climate survey to students and staff just to get a feel to how people are thinking and what they’re feeling about diversity issues on campus,” Potts said.

Potts, along with the college’s president, have also implemented an Access Equity and Diversity team. They hope this team will make an impact beyond the campus and into the community.