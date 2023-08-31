CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign-Urbana mentorship program is asking for help in giving students people to talk to, lean on and look up to.

The CU One to One Mentoring Program said the pandemic slowed their organization down. Now, they’re trying to bring it back up to speed. This is one way they hope to achieve Victory over Violence.

The program Board of Directors wants to get the word out and encourage adults to sign up to be a mentor. Members said the experience can be life changing.

The mentorship program is in every Champaign and Urbana school. Mentors meet with their mentees once a week for an hour during their lunch break. They can hang out casually or help students navigate challenges going on in their lives.

One board member said every campus has a waiting list with kids asking almost daily for a mentor. They believe it has the power to set students up for success.

“Being there for somebody, and that kid actually feeling like there’s somebody who actually cares,” Mike Ingram said. “It can break down a lot of the systemic problems that kids are facing.”

Lauren Smith, the Community Outreach Coordinator for the Champaign School District, has been a part of the program for years.

“My first mentee is now 28 years old and we’re still in touch,” Smith said. “I just love that connection, I mean she’s made such a difference in my life, and I hope I’ve made a difference in hers.”

Smith said sometimes, it’s just about showing up for a student and letting them know there is someone who believes in them. She hoped that relationship can blossom into helping students make wise choices.

The program tries to pair adults with students who have similar interests or backgrounds. They also provide training. Anyone who is interested or who wants more information is asked to apply online here.