CLARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston City Council unanimously voted during a special meeting on Friday to approve an agreement to place a Charleston Police officer in the city’s schools fulltime.

The new program will see an officer supporting students and educators, consulting on security and safety, presenting safety topics in the classroom and more. The parties involved – the Charleston Police Department and Charleston Community School District – have even picked out the officer for the job already.

Officer Erica Roa previously served as a liaison officer between the school district and police department, splitting duties between them. Now, she will be fully dedicated to the schools. Todd Vilardo, Superintendent of the Charleston Community School District, and Police Chief Chad Reed said that she is highly qualified and well-suited for the role

“She’s well-respected and well-liked and frankly, she knows her stuff as far as working with children,” Vilardo said.

“”You can’t just slide an officer from patrol in. They have to be certified through the state in juvenile law, much like crime scene technicians, canine handlers and tactical teams, you have to have that specialized training,” Reed said. “And frankly, not all officers are good at juvenile law. You have to have patience and empathy. For some officers that’s not a good fit, but with her, she’s drawn to it. She loves it and I think the city and the district are going to be very happy with her.”

Reed also said that other officers are interested in serving as school resource officers in the future. Charleston Police and the school district are both open to potentially having more officers in schools.

Having just one officer in the schools is something Reed and Vilardo believe will be mutually beneficial for the city and the schools.

“It’s not just about enforcing laws. If there’s a crime that happens in the schools, we’ll take care of that, of course, but it’s also a way to develop relationships, especially at a young age like the (Carl Sandburg Elementary and Jefferson Elementary Schools),” Reed said. “Just getting that trust between young people and the police department is phenomenal.”

Vilardo said that for the school district, it comes down to preparing students for success in life. That includes building a relationship with law enforcement.

“Law enforcement officers are an integral part of a community. They should be viewed as people who are here for the citizens and for the citizens’ safety and security. They’re good people that are looking out for our best interests as citizens,” Vilardo said. “Our role as administrators and educators should be to teach the children that so that they can, when they grow up and they’re out in society and life, that they understand that they’re looking out for our best interests. Too often in society there is this mindset that cops are the bad guys, right? They’re not frankly. They are the good guys and ladies that are looking after us.”

The school district will be compensating the city with $6,500 during the 2022-2023 school year for the SRO program. That number will increase by $500 every school year until 2025-2026.