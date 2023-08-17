CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign School District welcomed students back to the classroom this week, and one school kicked things off with a bash.

Teachers, students and parents came out to enjoy the nice weather and a frozen snow cone on Wednesday at Kenwood Elementary School. There was also music and a school supply drop-off.

Principal Trevor Nadrozny said the event is a way to welcome new families into the area.

“I think they’ve appreciated the sense of community that this kind of creates,” Nadrozny said. “Hopefully, they make some friendships with some of the other parents of kids in their grade. Hopefully, it creates that sense of community that we really thrive to create here at Kenwood.”

Nadrozny said games and obstacle courses are activities he’d like to add to the event in the future.