CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A teacher at International Preparatory Academy in Champaign is on the shortlist to receive a coveted teaching award.

Kimetrice Tate is one of 30 teachers that instruct 4th to 8th grade throughout the state who were nominated for the 2023 Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching. The Golden Apple Awards honor outstanding teachers for “having lasting, positive effects on students’ lives and school communities.” Finalists are said to demonstrate, in their teaching and results, “significant, positive impact on their students’ growth and learning.”

“The impact of a great teacher reaches beyond the classroom and these finalists are proof of that,” said Alan Mather, President of Golden Apple. “Their dedication to providing an engaging, high-quality learning experience for their students and commitment to creating positive outcomes in their school communities is impressive. We are proud to highlight their important work and to honor them as finalists of the 2023 Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching.”

Golen Apple winners will be named in the spring. They’ll receive a $5,000 cash reward, a spring sabbatical provided by Northwestern University at no cost and entry into the Fellows of the Golden Apple Academy of Educators.

The Fellows is a community of educators that are said to play an important role in preparing the next generation of teachers in the Golden Apple Scholars and Accelerators programs, both of which are dedicated to addressing the teacher shortage in Illinois.