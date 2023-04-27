CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College will soon become the temporary home of a Champaign School District program that provides trauma-informed alternative education to students.

The school district said on Thursday that the Board of Education approved a lease agreement with Parkland to move Novak Academy to Parkland for the upcoming school year. The program’s current home, Columbia Center, will be undergoing renovations soon and the program needed a new home in the meantime.

““We chose Parkland for many positive reasons,” said Champaign School District Superintendent Dr. Shelia Boozer. “This temporary move will allow our students to participate in dual credit courses, provide them with exposure to several options for post-secondary success and support the goals of Unit 4’s Strategic Plan to ensure that our students are college and career ready.”

“We are pleased to welcome the Novak Academy students and teachers to our campus for the upcoming year,” Parkland College President Dr. Pamela Lau added. “When educational partners work together, it makes for a brighter future for the broader community. Our hope is to unlock opportunities for future careers as the Novak students plan for life after graduation.”

Novak Academy will be located on the third floor of the college’s X-wing. The lease will run from June 1, 2023 to July 31, 2024.