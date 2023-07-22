CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign School District is making it easier for parents to know if their children are on the bus and heading to or from school.

Parents can now download the Ride 360 app to their smartphones. It shows when a student gets on or off the bus. All Champaign students will scan an ID card when they do so, which provides real-time notifications to parents.

Transportation Director Brad Carriveau said it was something he’s wanted to do since he joined the school district last year.

“I looked at what could be better. There was a lot of communication issues from our department to parents,” he said. “Then I’m like, ‘We need to upgrade a lot of our systems to make the community feel safer and feel better about the transportation department.'”

Ride 360 will go live on Aug. 1. Carriveau said that if a student forgets their ID card, the bus driver will enter it manually.

Ride 360 will also update parents if a bus is late to their student’s stop.