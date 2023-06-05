CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Unit 4 School District will be participating in a federal Summer Food Service Program, providing meals free of charge, district officials announced.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge, officials said. In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture policy, all meals will be the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. There will also be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

People wanting to pick up meals for their children can do so at the following locations at the listed times and dates: