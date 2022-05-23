CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign School Board has approved a new Assistant Principal for Central High School.

Ryan Krows has been teaching in the Champaign School District for 19 years, serving as an English teacher at Central since 2003. In that time, he also served as Building Literacy Coordinator, Teacher Representative for District Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Team and as English Department Chair.

Krows holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and a minor in Secondary Education and a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction, both from the University of Illinois. He is currently working on a Masters of Education in Educational Administration and Principal Licensure.

In a statement, the District said Krows is passionate about student success, educational equity, and collegial growth. As Assistant Principal, he is looking forward to helping to make sure students feel seen both at school and in the curriculum. Krows also wants to make sure that students understand their voice matters and that learning should go in two directions: from adults to students and from students to adults.

The effective date of Krows’ appointment as Assistant Principal is August 1.