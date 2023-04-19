URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Three school administrators in the Champaign School District are making a jump to Urbana to assume leadership positions at Urbana High School.

The Urbana School District announced on Tuesday that Jesse Guzman, Jessica Hines and Melissa Kearns will serve as the next principal and assistant principals, respectively, of the high school. The three currently serve in the leadership positions of Jefferson Middle School in Champaign.

“We are excited to work with these three proven leaders in our mission to educate, nurture and engage all students,” Urbana School District officials said in a statement.

The announcement comes two months the school board decided to restructure the high school administration. In February, board members voted to remove Principal Taren Nance from his position, effective at the end of the school year, and demote Associate Principal Janice Nolan and Assistant Principal Julie Blixen to positions with lower salaries.

The district did not disclose why they made this decision. A nationwide search began for their successors, but the district didn’t have to look far to find their next high school administration.

Guzman, Hines and Kearns all have bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education-related fields and have served in prior educational roles that include being teachers, deans of students, associate principal and assistant principal.

Their first day at Urbana High School will be July 1.