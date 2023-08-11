CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new early education center in Champaign is honoring one of the people who helped make it all happen.

Elizabeth Murphy died in March. She worked with the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission (RPC) for about 45 years. She was one of the people spearheading the center’s move from Neil Street to Round Barn.

“The reason why we’re naming this facility after her is her dedication to the early childhood program,” said Dalitso Sulamoyo, CEO of the RPC. “She was instrumental in not only the expansion of our program, but also getting resources to get facilities for our children.”

He said Murphy also helped grow the staff from four people to over 300.

$2 million from ARPA funding helped make the move possible. The center provides preschool style programming for kids from birth to three years old, as well as pregnant mothers.

They’ll be able to serve 31 children with 64 staff members in eight classrooms.