CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Scott Savage, the principal of Champaign Centennial High School, has resigned and will not be returning to the building, the Champaign School District announced on Friday.

Superintendent Dr. Shelia Boozer announced Savage’s resignation in an email to staff, which was also confirmed in a press release from the district’s communications office. Savage resigned several days after a video surfaced on social media showing him grabbing a student during a physical altercation on April 18.

Staff members said they hadn’t seen Savage in the building since the day after the incident, and rumors had started to swirl around regarding his status. When video of the incident was published to social media on Wednesday, parents were shocked. Some expressed the opinion that Savage could’ve handled the situation better and that action needed to be taken against him.

Days later, Savage is out of the job just one year after being hired.

“Associate Principal Liza Thomas and the rest of the Centennial Administration will continue to work with members of my central office team to ensure a successful conclusion to this school year,” Boozer said. “In the next week or so, we will share more information about our plans for selecting the next Centennial Principal.”