CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — One Central Illinois school has reason to celebrate after earning a No. 1 ranking among schools in the surrounding area.

Cerro Gordo Elementary School was given the best score in the Central Illinois area for science proficiency on the Illinois State Board of Education’s annual report card. They scored 87 out of 100 to get the overall rating of Exemplary.

ISBE said that designation is reserved for the top 10 percent of schools in the state, and it is only given to schools where every student is considered developing, proficient or exemplary.

The school uses hands-on learning, lessons on the how’s and why’s of science and science fairs to stand out. The principal said they’ve been working on the No. 1 rating for a long time.

“This is my 14th year to be principal here, and we’ve been working really hard to get this status,” Jodi Neaveill said. “This is our first year to become Exemplary. We were always Commendable in the past, which is still very good too.”

Cerro Gordo Elementary also did well in areas like participation rates and scored better than the state average in nearly all categories like English and math proficiency.