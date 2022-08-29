CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The late summer heat is getting some kids out of school early in central Illinois. The heat index reached 100 degrees lately and school buildings without air conditioning are creating a real problem for students and teachers.

Salt Fork, Tuscola, and Arthur School Districts all let students go home early because of the heat. Tuscola and Salt Fork schools were notified yesterday, but for Arthur schools, early dismissals because of high temperatures have been the norm.

The Arthur superintendent said it’s because the school buildings are old and have no HVAC system. He said getting the systems installed is costly.

While this is a yearly adjustment, Tuscola parent Nicole Cushman said she is okay with the early dismissals.

“I think it’s a good deal, because it’s too hot and they don’t have AC in the schools. And there’s not much of a breeze,” Cushman said. “Usually, it’s the first couple weeks of school, it always gets hot again, they usually let them out if it’s too hot.”

Tuscola and Arthur schools are released at 1:30 p.m. on heat days. Salt Fork schools were released at 11:35 a.m.

Arthur schools will have daily early dismissals until Sept. 2.