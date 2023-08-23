SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Tuesday was a big day for freshmen at one Central Illinois university.

More than 180 new University of Illinois Springfield students and their families unloaded their belongings and moved them into dorms. The move-in day happened during a massive heatwave.

Volunteers from different student groups welcomed their new classmates and helped bring their things to their rooms. The university’s chancellor, Janet Gooch, said starting college is an emotional time for many students and their families.

“There’s all the opportunity of everything that’s in front of you, but you’re leaving your home, you’re leaving your parents, you’re leaving your friends and you’re moving into a new opportunity, but you’re a little out of your comfort zone,” Gooch said. “So, it’s just bittersweet, a lot of excitement and a little bit of fear.”

Fall classes start at UIS on Friday. The university will release more information on this year’s enrollment numbers in the coming weeks.