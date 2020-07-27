School district to vote on reopening plan

PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pleasant Plains school board is expected to vote on a reopening plan for the fall semester at a meeting Monday night.

Phase I of the plan will be remote learning from August 24 through October 2. Near the end of the first phase, the district’s reopening team will put out a survey that will help guide their decision on whether to move to Phase II of the plan, which will be hybrid learning.

During Phase II, families will have the choice between remote or in-person learning. At the end of that phase, the reopening team will once again put out a survey to decide whether they’re ready to move to Phase III of the plan, which will be in-person learning.

District superintendent Matt Runge warns the plan could potentially change with any state or local decisions.

The school board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. and will be streamed on YouTube.

To see a full draft of the plan, click here.