DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Applications are now open for the Decatur Public School district’s three magnet programs in the 2024-25 academic year.

The magnet programs offer unique philosophical perspectives such as STEM education at three different schools: American Dreamer STEM Academy, Johns Hill Magnet School and Montessori Academy for Peace. All are for grades K through 8 but Montessori offers Pre-K education as well.

Any student living in the Decatur Public School District can apply for these programs, which range from structured environments with school uniforms to curriculums that encourage independence.

Applications are open until Jan. 31, 2024 on the Decatur Public Schools website. More information on each magnet program can be found on the website as well.

Each school will host a mandatory orientation session in the coming weeks when interested families can tour the schools and speak with the principals to get a feel for the program. Attendance is required for families to apply and the dates will be announced as soon as possible.