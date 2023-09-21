TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (WCIA) — 20 Illinois schools have been named Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023, including one in Effingham County.

The U.S. Department of Education began the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program in 1982 to recognize high-performing schools and to spread awareness for best practices across the country. They look at a school’s overall academic performance and progress learning gaps in different student groups. The award goes to public and private elementary, middle and high schools.

Here in Central Illinois, Teutopolis Junior High made the Blue Ribbon list. They were recognized at a special ceremony along with all the other schools.

One of those other Illinois schools was Prairie Hill Elementary School in South Beloit. Principal Kevin Finnegan said they are honored to be on the list.

“What we’ve been able to do is achieve high levels with even our more struggling students,” he said. “We first saw that during COVID time, right after that. So we were recognized because we’ve been able to — through our collaboration, through our teachers really working together — take all of our students, our struggling students and our high performing students, and bring them up to levels we had never seen before.”

A full list of awardees may be viewed here.