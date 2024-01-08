MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — There are some new perks for workers and students at Sarah Bush Lincoln Medical Center.

The Lumpkin Education Center in Mattoon has expanded its building. They now have eight rooms to offer learning experiences for nurses and other professions. With this new space, workers can train with practice dummies.

Hospital officials said this helps employees become better problem-solvers with issues they face daily.

“I think this is able to give us more opportunities for education and more real-life experiences,” Clinical Education Manager Janet Waymoth said, “because we’ve got these mannequins, and they can do a lot of what real patients can do.”

Waymoth said they are networking with different colleges in the area, seeking people that might need or want the training. Those interested may call the hospital at 217-258-2525 and ask for clinical education.