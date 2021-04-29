Edinburg Police search for suspects involved in Garage Tavern burglary

EDINBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — Edinburg Police are investigating after nearly $11,000 was stolen during a burglary at The Garage Tavern.

In a Facebook post, officers said it happened around 4 a.m. on Tuesday. While they have security video and pictures of two suspects, they believe three people in total were involved.



Photos & video courtesy of Edinburg Police Facebook page

Police said in addition to the stolen cash, the suspects caused around $170,000-worth of damage to both the tavern and the gambling machines within it.

The suspects were driving a darker-colored 4-door hatchback or crossover-type of vehicle, according to officers. They went to the north end of town after the burglary. Those who live in the area are asked to check their security cameras around the 5:20 a.m. mark on that day for possible sightings. Also, if you have any further information about this crime, call Edinburg Police.