URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The U of I Library announced the 16th Annual Edible Book Festival will be held on Saturday, April 1. It is open to the public, and is the first in-person festival since 2019.

Officials said edible art entries have a connection to the book’s content, or simply be in the shape of the book. Participation in the festival is open to anyone in the U of I & Champaign-Urbana communities. For anyone not submitting an edible book, they are welcome to come to enjoy and taste-test the entries.

Prizes will be awarded for the best culinary creations, which will be displayed, judged, and then eaten. For anyone looking for ideas, previous year’s galleries are available on the Illinois Library website.

“We’re excited to be hosting this year’s festival,” said Sarah Christensen, festival coordinator. “It’s also going to be a bit later in the day than it usually is, which might give some participants a little extra time to decorate, or for attendees to stop by before heading to dinner downtown.”

This year’s festival takes place at Martinelli’s Market in Champaign. Judging begins at 4:30 p.m. with public viewing to follow at 5 p.m. Judges will provide commentary and present awards at the 6 p.m. ceremony. Then, after the ceremony, it’s time to eat the creations.

Judges include Mariá Emerson, Student Success Librarian at the University Library, Pastry Chef Paris from Martinelli’s Market, and a representative from the Wesley Food Pantry.

“Standard judging categories such as ‘best depiction of a classic,’ ‘punniest,’ and ‘best collaborative creation’ still apply, though it’s always fun to see what new categories each group of judges comes up with,” Christensen said. “We’re also supporting the Wesley Food Pantry this year, which has a new location in the Orange Room of the Main Library for students dealing with food insecurity.”

Officials said books like “Treasure Island,” “How the Crayons Saved the Rainbow,” and “Harry Potter” were among the entries for the 2021 virtual festival. They also said that the festival pays homage to the International Edible Book Festival held this time of year celebrating the birthday of French gastronome Jean-Anthelme Brillat-Savarin, known for his book titled “Physiologie du goût,” a witty meditation on food.

More information about the festival can be found here.