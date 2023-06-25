METCALF, Ill. (WCIA) – The oldest fire protection district in Edgar County is celebrating its 75th anniversary. The crew invited the community to an open house Sunday.

“We’ve got a lot of people that have lived here in the past come back and visit so it’s been a good day,” Metcalf Fire Protection District Chief John Morris said.

People streamed in and out to wish the district a happy anniversary. Morris says it was voted on in 1947 and officially formed in 1948.

“In a small community, it’s hard to get volunteers anymore,” Morris said.

2020 census data shows a population of only 139 people in the village. That makes recruitment a challenge.

“In the younger days, we had 25 people on and people waiting to get on,” firefighter Herman Weddle says.

Former Chief Herman Weddle has been volunteering for the past 60 years – and still goes out on calls.

“It feels really good that we’re still going,” Weddle said.

He says he grew up with this crew – even though the names have changed over time.

“My dad was chief in the fire department too,” Weddle said. “I’ve been here ever since I was little enough to get around.”

Similarly, Chief Morris’s son has also joined his father in firefighting.

“I just encourage everyone to volunteer for your community. It’s a way of helping,” Morris said.

They even allow high school students to get a taste of the action. Those cadets are able to train in-house and go on calls, but can’t participate in rescues until they’re older. But it has proven to be a successful recruitment tool.

“So far, everybody that’s been through the cadet program stays and joins the department when they turn 18,” Morris said.

Right now, there are 15 volunteers. The chief is hoping to see that number to go back up to 25.