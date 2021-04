EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Edgar County Sheriff’s Office said they need help looking for a missing Kansas woman.

In a Facebook post, officers said 40-year-old Crystal Shoot was last seen on April 7. They said she left in an unknown vehicle with a woman she possibly met online.

If you know where she is, call (217) 465-4166 and select option 2 in the automated system.