Edgar County Sheriff’s Department needs help identifying owner or driver of car

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Edgar County Sheriff’s Department recently posted a request to identify the owner or driver of the vehicle in the video.

This video was taken earlier this morning in the southwestern portion of Edgar County.

The lock was kept off the gate to enter the property. The area had been burglarized before, which is why the department wants to identify the vehicle.

If you know the license plate ID on the vehicle or know the owner or driver of the car, call the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department at 217-465-4166 option 2.