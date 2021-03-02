Edgar County coroner releases cause of death for father and daughter killed after house fire

VERMILION, Ill. (WCIA) — The Edgar County coroner released the cause of death for a man and his infant daughter who both died after a house fire on Monday.

In a news release, Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett said an autopsy revealed 35-year-old Michael J. Phipps died from a combination of thermal exposure, carbon monoxide inhalation and smoke inhalation.

Phipps’ daughter, 2-month-old Nettie Phipps, died from a combination of thermal exposure and carbon monoxide inhalation.

The fire happened Monday in Vermilion around 1:45 a.m. at the corner of Water and North 2025th streets. A woman two young children were able to get out of the house. They were sent to the hospital.

