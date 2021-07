EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Edgar County coroner said a Paris man is dead after a hay baling accident.

In a Facebook post, Coroner Scott Barrett said 9-1-1 dispatchers were called around 7 p.m. on Wednesday night. The caller told them two men had been using a hay baler “when it stopped working due to an obstruction.” The men tried to fix it, but the rear door shut onto one of them.

The coroner said 86-year-old Frank Hollingsworth was pronounced dead at the scene.