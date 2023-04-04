EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One Edgar County high school senior is giving dedication to education a different meaning by running for school board. He says he wants to be the youngest elected official in the state and the response from his community isn’t what he was expecting.

John Clore isn’t like most high school seniors in Kansas, maybe not even in Illinois. While other teenagers were enjoying their last summer in high school, Clore was creating a website for his school board campaign.

He says it was decisions made during the pandemic that got him fired up. When the school mandated face masks, he was part of a community group that presented other options to the board.

They showed up with a petition and were able to sway one board member, but for Clore, one was enough. That accomplishment made him want more.

“I kind of use that as my base ground and had a lot of community members behind me for that,” said Clore.

The young politician has already started making plans. He wants to see more of a push for trade schools for teenagers in the area. He’s also looking to improve staff contracts and make sure the district meets the requirements for certain opportunities.

“If I work with the other members of the board, we can get these departments to where they can be eligible for these grants,” said Clore. “It would be a major benefit for the teachers, the school district, and above all the students.”

Clore says there are four open spots on the board and he’s one of four people running. He plans on attending Lake Land College for agriculture in the fall. He then wants to return to an area school and continue making an impact on students of his own.