ILLINOIS (WCIA)– The Illinois Department of Human Services announced in a letter to those receiving electronic benefit transfers they are changing vendors for their EBT and SNAP benefits. The benefits will not be available August 20-21.

From August 19-21 IDHS said it will be converting its EBT vendor from the current vendor: Conduent State and Local Solutions, Inc, to a new vendor: Fidelity Information Services (FIS) Government Solutions.

The IDHS said in their letter, “During this period of conversion weekend, there will be a period when client access to EBT benefits will not be available for food purchases. IDHS anticipates that this period of downtime will begin at 11:00 p.m. Saturday, August 20 and will end by or before 6 p.m. CST Sunday, August 21.”

During the down-period IDHS said it will not be possible for retailers to process vouchers for the SNAP benefits. IDHS recommends that all vouchers be used before August 20.

The helpline will remain the same, 1-800-678-LINK. IDHS said however there will be limited service during the down-period.

IDHS said in their letter they encourage retailers to post signage at the entrance and check-out points and to inform the clerks.

IDHS said if you have any questions to contact them at DHS.LINK@Illinois.gov