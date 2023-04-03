CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District released a statement that individual tickets for all 2023 Ebertfest films go on sale Monday beginning at 10 a.m.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the death of Urbana native Roger Ebert, the famous film critic who created the festival 23 years ago. Chaz Ebert, who co-founded and hosts Ebertfest, said this year’s program reflects his guiding principle of empathy.

“In Roger’s memory, we will gather together in what Roger has called the temple of cinema to reaffirm our connections to each other,” Chaz Ebert said.

Officials said the program for this year’s Ebertfest is called “Empathy at the Movies.” The festival includes 11 films, two short films, 20 guests, and two musical performances.

Chaz Ebert and the College of Media at Illinois will present this year’s festival from April 19-22 at the historic Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign. The full lineup of films and accompanying filmmakers to participate in the post-screening discussions can be found here.

You can purchase all individual tickets to all Ebertfest films Monday at the Virginia Theatre box office, online, or charge by phone at 217-356-9063.