CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Passes for the 2023 Ebertfest in Champaign went on sale on Monday.

Chaz Ebert and the U of I College of Media present the annual Roger Ebert Film Festival at the Virginia Theatre in honor of Chaz’s late husband: Pulitzer Prize-winning film critic Roger Ebert. The film festival celebrates films, genres, and formats that have been overlooked by distributors, audiences, and/or critics.

Passes include screenings for all twelve films along with additional talks and panel discussions by various guests who work in the film industry.

Pass holders can also choose the specific seat which they can use during all four days of the festival: April 19-23. Additionally, only pass holders are allowed to remain inside the theater between screenings.

Film titles will be announced periodically in the months leading up to the 2023 festival.

A limited quantity of festival passes are available in advance, and individual tickets to the films go on sale on April 3, 2023. More information can be found on the Virginia Theatre website.