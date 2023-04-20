CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This year marks a decade since the passing of renowned film critic and U of I alum, Roger Ebert. This weekend, he’ll be honored at the annual Ebertfest in Champaign.

Chaz Ebert, Roger’s wife, said empathy was very important to her late husband. That’s why they wanted to use it as the focus when selecting this year’s films.

The films include “American Folk,” “To Leslie,” and “Forrest Gump.” In fact, actor Mykelti Williamson, who plays Bubba in the latter film, will be a special guest this weekend.

Chaz said she loves being part of this festival every year and is looking forward to introducing people in the audience to films they may have never seen before.

“I love film,” Ebert said. “Roger saw it as a way of getting into empathy, and finding out about the lives of other people. You sit in the dark for two hours and maybe you’re looking at a film about someone from India, or someone from Africa, or someone from England, or someone from anywhere, someone who is not like you.”

The festival started Wednesday at the Virginia Theatre until Saturday.