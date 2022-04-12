CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gilbert Gottfried has passed away. This comes just over a week before he was supposed to be a special guest at Ebertfest in Champaign.

Gottfried’s death was reported Tuesday. According to the Roger Ebert Film Festival’s website, a film called “Gilbert” was scheduled to play on Thursday, April 21. Festival officials described the movie as a look at his life growing up in Brooklyn and other aspects of his life. “Gilbert strips the comedic character away to reveal the man behind it,” said officials.

“Our hearts go out to Gilbert Gottfried’s wife, Dara, and his family at this time of incredible sorrow. Ebertfest will commemorate his immense talent and amazing career, and we will announce any revisions in the coming days. Today, however, is a time to join together in offering our condolences to the family.” Roger Ebert’s Film Festival organizers

Both Gottfried and the film’s director, Neil Berkeley, were listed as special guests for the festival.