Ebertfest cancelled over coronavirus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The annual film festival that’s been a tradition for more than 20 years has been cancelled in the wake of COVID-19.

Chaz Ebert sent a letter announcing the cancellation of the weekend festival on Thursday.

In that letter, Ebert went on to say that a University of Illinois policy that requires university-sponsored events “with more than 50 attendees…be suspended indefinitely” prompted the closure.

The event was slated for the weekend of April 15-18. Ebert said next year’s dates have already been set for April 14-17, 2021.

You can read the full letter below.

