CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign is crowded this weekend as Ebertfest was in full swing.

The event is a celebration of films you may overlook. It’s also a way of attracting moviegoers to local organizations. Grant Garland, Nitro Cup co-owner said the festival brings a lot of foot traffic and it’s an opportunity to meet new people.

“The sales are one thing, the experience is another,” said Garland. “I always have a nice conversation with somebody or somebody that’s seen me at another event around town that says, ‘I had your coffee once at the farmers market and I never knew where to find it again.’ And they find me at something like Ebertfest.”

The four-day film festival ended Saturday, April 22 with a showing of “Forrest Gump.”

Terri Reifsteck, Vice President of Marketing of Visit Champaign County said this is a unique opportunity to showcase the area while also honoring an Urbana native who went on to become a renowned film critic.

“It’s a really unique experience in a community that’s here to welcome you and celebrate our history with Roger Ebert and film as a whole but also a community that just welcomes guests all year round,” Reifsteck.

