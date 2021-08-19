Eastern Illinois University to welcome students back to campus

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University (EIU) is preparing to welcome students back to campus on Monday.

Welcome Week at EIU is going to be full of exciting events and projects, according to Public Information Coordinator Joshua Reinhart. It will start with a “new student meet and greet”. Students will also have a chance to ask for more information about campus life and school preparation. Those who have trouble finding classes can participate in a “find your class” tour.

During Welcome Week, EIU officials said they will open COVID testing sites and vaccine clinics to ensure the safety of its campus community. Students and employees who are not vaccinated will be put onto a list of mandatory, random COVID testing pool.

More vaccine clinics in central Illinois are made available for back-to-school season. HSHS Medical Group now offers a third dose of mRNA COVID vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) to those who have moderate or severely compromised immune systems. There are no walk-ins, customers can call 1-844-216-4707 to sign up for drive-thru locations in Springfield, Decatur, and O’Fallon.

For other information about Welcome Week, go to EIU’s website.