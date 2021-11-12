Eastern Illinois University to give students mental health days Nov. 16-17

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University officials said students will have mental health days next week.

“We recognize that mental health issues have increased on our campus and the broader community similar to other universities across the country,” said officials in an announcement. “These issues have undoubtedly been exacerbated by the lingering pandemic which continues to create uncertainty and stress for our students. We hear this every day from students and concerned colleagues.”

Students will have mental health days on November 16 & 17. Classes will be canceled and there will be a variety of activities and educational events. Students are encouraged to participate in these activities.

“We hope our students will use these two days designed to help de-stress and to prepare their minds and bodies to finish the academic semester strong,” said officials. “Please know that EIU– as a community — is ALL IN for you, for your mental health and well-being, and committed to the success of every learner.”

For a list of the university’s Mental Health Days programming, click here.