CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Eastern Illinois University students are back in class for the first time in a week. The strike has ended but union members said they wish it was under better circumstances.

Union members will get together sometime next week to vote on the proposed contract. The negotiation process ended abruptly earlier this week and professors say it was followed by having a tough pill to swallow. They had to ask themselves: Will they continue to strike for better compensation or accept their losses and get back to their students?

“My main concern was my teachers being paid as they should be. I want them to be supported but I was concerned about being taught well,” said Kathryn Kruse, an EIU graduate student.

Administrators offered an increase of $6.6 million over the next four years to union members. It’s not as much as members wanted, but Billy Hung says there were some other good points. One being academic support professionals having more time protection.

“In the new contract, if you work five hours more this week sometime in the next sixty days, you’ll get five hours off. So, it’s called equal time off,” said Hung.

Hung says union members are often paid back for work missed during strikes, but that wasn’t included in the offer. He says that adds to their frustrations, but at the end of the day, they’re glad to get back to supporting students.

“Our union feels really supported by our community and our students throughout this process and that makes every less painful in the end,” said Hung.