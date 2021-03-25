Eastern Illinois University receives 7.4 million dollars for renovations

Charleston, Ill. (WCIA) —

Eastern Illinois University received 7.4 million dollars to renovate the school. The school is getting the money from the “Rebuild Illinois” capital plan. It will go toward two projects.

The first is a tunnel that goes around the inner part of the school. They plan to fix some pipes and asbestos. EIU also has an old boiler they want to revamp at the old steam plant on campus.

They’re also going to get a second one. This would upgrade the heating and cooling system. The University says these systems can be hard to maintain or repair.

“We’re very excited. These have been things that have long been needed on campus. We call them emergency purchases,” Paul McCann, Director of Business Services and Treasury at EIU, said.

It’s estimated the state capital plan will generate about half a million jobs Illinois over six years. The “Rebuild Illinois” plan will invest 45 billion in roads, bridges, universities and more.