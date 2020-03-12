Eastern Illinois University extends spring break and moves to online classes

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The president of Eastern Illinois University announced they will extend their spring break over coronavirus concerns.

In a release, President David Glassman said the vacation will be extended through March 29. No classes will be held during that time. In addition, students will have the option to study remotely from their campus residence or from home after spring break.

Glassman said when classes resume March 30, classes will be held online or through alternative methods. These will replace face-to-face lectures and will continue this way until further notice. He said the university understands some courses will be difficult to deliver in other formats. University staff are working on different ways to complete these courses and will make announcements about these classes via email during the week of March 23.

University faculty are expected to return on March 23 to work on moving their courses online or to alternative methods. Graduate assistants and student works should report back to work on March 23 as usual, unless told otherwise by their supervisors.

Glassman said there will be no change in programming for students in “internship, clinical, or student teaching experiences off campus.” However, these activities could change in the future based on the policies of the organization, school or business. Students should contact their academic program coordinators with any questions.

Residence halls and Greek Court will close throughout the duration of the previously scheduled spring break. All residence halls and on-campus dining will be available to all students with housing and dining contracts.

Also, starting Thursday, all university-sponsored, non-essential domestic and all international travel will be suspended until further notice, unless approved by the Office of the President. All Summer 2020 study abroad programs and international internships are cancelled. Personal international travel is discouraged. Glassman said those who do travel must follow university policies on self-isolation before returning to campus if returning from any country with a Level 3 or higher federal health warning.

Starting March 16, events at the university with 50 or more anticipated attendees are postponed through at least May 1. This includes all Registered Students Organization events.