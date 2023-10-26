DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois Foodbank took a tour through Douglas County with their Foodmobile on Thursday.

Their goal is to serve eighteen different counties this month. This year alone, they have distributed 11 million pounds of food to 1.5 million people across Central and Eastern Illinois.

Engagement Manager Sophie Becker said the Foodmobile helps bring awareness to food insecurity.

“This absolutely helps with spreading awareness about the Foodbank. There are people who come to the Foodmobile who hadn’t even heard of us before,” Becker said. “It helps a lot to be able to have this big trailer that you can’t miss rolling into the community and providing this service to people. So, we are reaching more people just by coming to them.”

She also said the Foodmobile makes it easier for people to receive food assistance because they can go directly to people who need it.