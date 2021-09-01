Eastern Illinois Foodbank joins Feeding America in September to prevent hunger

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois Foodbank will join Feeding America and other network member food banks in the Hunger Action Month to raise awareness and support people facing the impossible choice of hunger.

“For many, a daily meal is a simple choice of what to eat,” said CEO of Feeding America Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. “For people facing hunger, a daily meal poses a very different type of choice. It’s often an impossible decision between food or other crucial needs, such as electricity, childcare, or medicine. Nobody should be forced to make a choice to go hungry. With the public’s support, we can come together to help people achieve long-term food security, so they no longer have to make such tough decisions.”

According to officials, food banks around the country are working to make a real and lasting impact on food insecurity in their communities, and they are asking for the public’s support.

Officials said during September, people across eastern Illinois can get involved in the movement by learning and speaking up about ways to end hunger:

– Visit website to donate to Eastern Illinois Foodbank

– Visit website to sign up for upcoming volunteer opportunities

– To advocate, people can wear orange on September 17 to raise awareness of hunger for Hunger Action Day and post photos or videos on social media and tag @eifoodbank