CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Eastern Illinois Foodbank Foodmobile will be hitting the road on Nov. 7 to help bring healthy food to underserved areas of Champaign County.

The Foodmobile will be making stops from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sites and times and for each town are listed here. Attendees are asked to bring boxes or bags to carry food.

The roadtrip is part of the EIF’s Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries. EIF aims to distribute food to people in areas that need it most, including rural areas. Pre-registration should be done at www.EIFclient.com, though keep in mind that it will not guarantee a place in line.

EIF provided income eligibility guidelines:

Updates on future food distributions can be found at www.eifoodbank.org.