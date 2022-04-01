URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) recently purchased a neighboring warehouse as part of their expansion plan.

According to officials, the building, former home to Lang Distributing, is located about 23 feet to the north of the current EIF facility.

Officials said this purchase modifies EIF’s original plan to expand their existing building to the south. Instead, the existing building and the new building will be connected and renovated.

“We were thrilled when the opportunity arose to purchase the building next to ours. Instead of adding new construction to our existing facility, we can add the same square footage at a lower cost,” said Kelly Daly, President and CEO of Eastern Illinois Foodbank. “I am grateful to our Board of Directors and staff for their flexibility in making our vision for growth a reality. None of this would be possible without the generosity of our community.”

Officials state that the purchase will allow EIF to:

· Provide the same deliverables as the original plan at a lower cost

· Complete renovations in less time

· Avoid disruption of service to EIF partner agencies during the renovation process

· Break down the scope of work into smaller projects, allowing for cost control

· Build to the south if needs change in the future

In January, EIF launched a $3.6 million capital campaign, More than Food, to raise funds for the expansion, and have already exceeded the goal.

Construction on the warehouse expansion is planned for summer 2022.

Anyone interested in learning more about the campaign can click here.